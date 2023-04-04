Giant red spoon stolen from Phoenix DQ found by man playing Pokémon GO

Rejoice! The giant red spoon that was stolen last week from a Phoenix DQ has been found and returned to its original location. A Phoenix resident named Michael Foster found the giant spoon when he was at a nearby park playing Pokémon GO. The spoon thieves are still at large, though. ABC15 explains:

Investigators are calling this a felony theft, saying that the spoon is worth approximately $3,500. Silent Witness released these photos of the three suspects and is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information.

I'm just glad the owners of the DQ don't need to shell out the $7000 it would have taken to get another spoon made, delivered, and installed.