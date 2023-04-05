ChatGPT-controlled Furbies — is this the end of humanity?

UPSO
Nicescene / Shutterstock.com
This is nightmare material…

I know that science fiction is often looked at as a window into our future state(s). I am now starting to realize that it's actually all pop culture we need to be keeping an eye on, as this very clearly reminds me of the 2021 Netflix animated film The Mitchells vs. the Machines where we find ourselves in a terrifying Furby uprising.

I think the only thing scarier than an AI-empowered Furby, is an AI-empowered Teddy Ruxpin, which at the rate at which these projects are coming to life… I could see it happening by next Tuesday.

The future is now!