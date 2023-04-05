ChatGPT-controlled Furbies — is this the end of humanity? UPSO 7:18 am Wed Apr 5, 2023 Nicescene / Shutterstock.com i hooked up chatgpt to a furby and I think this may be the start of something bad for humanity pic.twitter.com/jximZe2qeG— jessica card (@jessicard) April 2, 2023This is nightmare material…I know that science fiction is often looked at as a window into our future state(s). I am now starting to realize that it's actually all pop culture we need to be keeping an eye on, as this very clearly reminds me of the 2021 Netflix animated film The Mitchells vs. the Machines where we find ourselves in a terrifying Furby uprising.I think the only thing scarier than an AI-empowered Furby, is an AI-empowered Teddy Ruxpin, which at the rate at which these projects are coming to life… I could see it happening by next Tuesday.The future is now! COMMENTS AI ChatGPT furby pop culture science fiction Technology toys The A.I. Dilemma, a month-old reality check about artificial intelligence, already seems dated Give yourself time to digest The A. I. Dilemma, a reality check from March 9th, 2023. I stress the date because AI's moving so fast that some concepts are outdated… READ THE REST Gordon Moore, 1929-2023 Gordon Moore, the pioneering engineer, co-founder of Intel and eponymous author of the famous law observing that the number of components per integrated circuit doubles every two years, is dead… READ THE REST 0% Food is an animation about food for androids If androids ate food, what would it look like? This animated video illustrates the answer. The food would look like luminous, toxic, plastic candy from another dimension. The food would… READ THE REST Your next must-have item for summer barbecues is this $370 self-dispensing ice maker We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. After spending all winter inside, spending… READ THE REST Take your marketing efforts to another level with this SEO tool We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Those in the marketing space who… READ THE REST Enjoy a year of PlayStation Plus and other gaming benefits for just $60 We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Spring has finally sprung, and it's… READ THE REST