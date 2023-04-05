Long COVID patient cries with gratitude for being able to smell coffee again (video)

Long COVID is a condition that affects individuals who have contracted COVID-19 and experience symptoms that persist long after the initial infection. Loss of taste and smell is one of the most commonly reported symptoms of long COVID.

Jennifer Henderson has been struggling with long COVID for two years, which has caused her to lose her sense of smell and taste. However, after receiving a pain management injection, she recovered her sense of smell. In this video, she smells coffee for the first time in two years and began crying. "I just feel like I'm getting my life back," she told CBS News.