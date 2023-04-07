If you need a pick-me-up, try these disappointing affirmations

Having a rough day? These disappointing affirmations should cheer you right up! They're created by writer Dave Tarnowski, who describes himself on his Instagram as: "Bipolar/ADHD/mental health advocate. Realistic mental attitude."

They definitely aren't your run-of-the-mill inspirational sayings. I actually love their dark humor—they are so much better than those ubiquitous affirmations dripping with toxic positivity. It's hard to pick a favorite disappointing affirmation, but I think the current winner for me is: "It gets easier. Eventually you just stop giving a fuck."