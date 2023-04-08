Clarence Thomas's "close personal friend" sure loves dictators and nazi memorabilia

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and his infamous wife Ginni, have been the benefactors of many, many luxurious trips and gifts from "close personal friend" Harlan Crow. In addition to private resorts, billionaire Crow has an extensive collection of dictator and Nazi memorabilia.

Washingtonian:

Crow, the billionaire heir to a real estate fortune, has said that he's filled his property with these mementoes because he hates communism and fascism. Nonetheless, his collections caused an uproar back in 2015 when Marco Rubio attended a fundraiser at Crow's house on the eve of Yom Kippur. Rubio's critics thought the timing was inappropriate given, you know, the Hitler stuff.



"I still can't get over the collection of Nazi memorabilia," says one person who attended an event at Crow's home a few years ago and asked to remain anonymous. "It would have been helpful to have someone explain the significance of all the items. Without that context, you sort of just gasp when you walk into the room." One memorable aspect was the paintings: "something done by George W. Bush next to a Norman Rockwell next to one by Hitler." They also said it was "startling" and "strange" to see the dictator sculptures in the backyard.