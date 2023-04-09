Video perfectly captures the love we feel for our pets

I've watched this eleven-second video, titled "Me looking at my dog doing absolutely anything," at least three dozen times. I'm simply obsessed. The video was posted on the Instagram "I'm Jax the Lab," home of Jax, a Labrador Retriever who is just too cute. The video stitches together a video of a groom who is overcome with emotion when he turns around to see his beloved, with a shot of Jax the Lab, wrapped in a towel, looking precious and goofy. It's short, but perfect—it impeccably captures exactly how I feel when I look at pretty much any animal. And the accompanying music–Bryan Adam's "Heaven"–is just *chef's kiss*! Enjoy!