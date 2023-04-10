Budweiser boycott-supporting congressidiot Dan Crenshaw doesn't realize he's showing off his refrigerator stocked with Bud parent company's brews (video)

Following Bud Light's announcement last week of a partnership with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney, transphobic conservatives called for a boycott. Jumping in with the anti-trans idiocity, Republican congressperson Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) posted the below video promising to trash all the Bud Light in his refrigerator. "Allright, well I guess that was easy," Mulvaney said after proudly showing that he had no Bud on hand. Thing is, he does have plenty of Karbach, a brand owned for many years by Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev. Here's to you, Crenshaw!

(Thanks, Bob Pescovitz!)