Check out this old-school Superman AT&T ad starring Margot Kidder and Christopher Reeve

With how wonderfully evergreen Superman's premise and mythos are, remembering that the character is only a decade and change shy of being 100 years old is always kind of shocking. The character's longevity is a testament to the creative minds behind the Man of Steel- like Otto Binder, John Byrne, and Dan Jurgens- that have spent decades watering the ingenious acorn that Jerry Seigel and Joe Shuster planted in 1939. However, even though Superman's central premise is timeless, several elements around the character have become anachronistic, and none more so than his connection to phone booths.

Before the proliferation of cell phones, one of the most iconic visuals associated with Superman came from him using pay phone booths to change his costume. In the video linked above, you can check out a commercial from the 80s that used the character's association with phone booths to advertise an AT&T calling card. Plus, the ad snagged Margot Kidder and Christopher Reeve to reprise their roles from the classic Superman film series.