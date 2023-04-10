Tekken's wonderful history of implementing traditional martial arts

When it comes to fighting games, the genre is ruled by three kings: Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, and Tekken. Each game presides over a segment of the fighting game community for different reasons, as they satiate specific gameplay and aesthetic preferences. If you're looking for a game with cartoonishly exaggerated characters in an expertly balanced engine that offers the most emergent gameplay experience in the genre, Street Fighter is your game. And if you're looking for a game that's slightly, and I can't emphasize the slightness enough, more grounded in its aesthetic and combat presented in three-dimensional space, Tekken is more of your bag. And if you want a crappy fusion of the two, go to Mortal Kombat.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Dash Fight has created an excellent video hosted by Arya Tayebi from That Blasted Salami, which delves into Tekken's history of importing traditional martial arts into its gameplay.