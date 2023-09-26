Karate instructors use sticks to beat would-be carjackers (video)

This incident occurred in Oakland, California last month. As a man was getting into his car, which was parked on the street, another car pulled up. Two men in gray hoodies, one of them wielding a pistol, jumped out and chased the car owner on the sidewalk, seizing his keys.

The would-be carjackers returned to the car intending to steal it, but they were greeted by two other men wielding batons, who began to beat the robbers.

The carjackers jumped into their own vehicle and sped away.

Reports indicate that the men with the batons were instructors at a nearby karate studio.