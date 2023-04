When you get off the plane with the legendary Joan Baez you know it's a movement of the spirit. She stands with us in our struggle in Tennessee and said she's hopeful to see young voices leading.



"WE SHALL OVERCOME…"



Serendipitous, indeed. pic.twitter.com/f4bj5akUte — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) April 9, 2023

Folk legend Joan Baez joined hands with expelled Tennessee Democrat Justin Jones to sing the protest song "We Shall Overcome" at the Nashville airport. The impromptu performance occurred after the Tennessee House ousted Jones for his role in a gun violence protest. Of course, what makes the moment particularly significant is that Baez was a friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and has a long history of performing this song during the civil rights movement. (@thetnholler)