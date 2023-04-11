NASA official takes oath of office with hand on Carl Sagan book

Last week, Makenzie Lystrup was sworn in as the new director of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. She's the first woman director there. In a wonderful gesture, Lystrup chose not to swear on a bible or the US Constitution, both common choices during governmental swearing-in ceremonies. Instead, Lystrup placed her hand on a copy of Carl Sagan's 1994 stone cold classic book Pale Blue Dot. From Yahoo:

The book, published in 1994, is named after an iconic image of Earth, snapped by the Voyager I probe, that depicts the planet as a small speck smothered by the emptiness of space. That photo inspired astronomer Carl Sagan to write: "Look again at that dot. That's here. That's home. That's us." For many, the book serves as a reminder of humanity's place in the universe and the need to preserve our home planet, which makes it similar to holy scripture for a newly appointed NASA director.