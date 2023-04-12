Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders now requiring applicants for state boards to write out what they admire about her

If you'd like to apply for a position on a state board or commission in Arkansas, you must write out what you admire about Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders's leadership. Seriously. The specific question on the application reads: "What is an accomplishment of the Governor's that you admire the most?'" The form allows a 500 word response.

From RawStory:

This questionnaire was first flagged by Nate Bell, a former Republican member of the Arkansas Legislature who now characterizes himself as a "politically homeless conservatarian" and compared Sanders' hiring practices to that of a "banana republic."

(Thanks, Bob Pescovitz!)