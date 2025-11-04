Boebert's Halloween costume horrifies even conservative partygoers

Rep. Lauren Boebert and her boyfriend attended a Halloween party in Colorado dressed as a Mexican woman — sombrero included — and an ICE agent. Boebert had a chalkboard sign reading "Mexican Word of the day: JUICY. Tell me if Juicy Ice is coming."

As reported by ABC News, even other people at the party, including conservatives, were horrified. One attendee called it "the most disgusting thing I have ever seen." People literally avoided them.

The thing is, the people Boebert was mocking are mostly exhausted humans escaping violence and poverty. They're working brutal jobs, supporting families, and surviving on little. Meanwhile, the Boebert family has accumulated an impressive rap sheet of well-documented controversies and legal troubles that make for far better comedy — except they're real.

When you're so tone-deaf that conservatives at your own Halloween party want nothing to do with you, that's not edge. That's just sad.

