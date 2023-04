Check out this rare ABBA gem: "Dancing Queen" originally had an extra verse sung by Agnetha and Frida! It didn't make the final cut, but this clip from a 1975 recording session gives us a glimpse of what could've been. (via abbavideos)

Baby, baby, you're out of sight

Hey, you're looking alright tonight

When you come to the party

Listen to the guys

They've got the look in their eyes.