Subway and Cadbury teamed up for this horrific concoction

I'm still on the lookout for Cadbury Creme Eggs, and it's a damn shame that something this delicious–probably the peak of human ingenuity–has already vanished from store shelves. Though the day itself has come and gone, I'm still snatching up what I can find.

"Okay," some overpaid executive at Cadbury said, as though in response. "Since you like Cadbury Creme Eggs so much, surely you'd like them melted on a Subway sandwich?"

Not at all what I meant, but all the same, Cadbury and Subway teamed up to deliver the "SubMelt" for a limited run in the UK. It's exactly what you're envisioning – a bunch of Cadbury creme eggs melted down and squished into some Subway bread, also known as 'enough carbs to kill an African elephant'. It looks more like the kind of thing you'd make in a bleary stupor at 3 AM than a well-thought-out piece of corporate synergy. This sandwich scares me.