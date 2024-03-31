Meet Louie the Raccoon, winner of the 2024 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts began as a joke in a classic TV commercial. Various non-bunnies wear bunny ears and try to get to deliver the creme-filled chocolate sugar bombs. I was always partial to the llama. Of course, the bunny wins out in the end, but they are all pretty adorable.

Since 2019, Cadbury has held actual tryouts to choose the pet that will be featured in the commercials for following year. This year's winner is Louie the Raccoon.

Louie, whose full name Louie Ling Lou, is a rescued raccoon who makes paw print paintings. The profits go towards helping other rescued animals.

Here is one of his "audition" videos:

@louietheraccoon Voting is now open on Cadburys instagram page @Cadbury USA Click their story to cast your vote for louie! Thank you all so much for the love and supoort! ♥️🗳️🙏🦝 ♬ Love Generation – Bob Sinclar

Here is Louie just being Louie:

I have only just discovered that the 2021 winner was Betty the tree frog and you have to see her.

You're welcome.

