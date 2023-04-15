Marjorie Taylor Greene spent $65k of campaign funds on a fence for her home

Marjorie Taylor Greene's supporters will likely be thrilled to hear their donations helped fund her new security fence. Spending campaign funds on personal security is legal, however, this is one costly fence. The fence costs more than the median income in Greene's district!

Raw Story:

The line-item from Greene's schedule B itemized disbursements list for her campaign shows she spent $65,257.49 on "additional security fence for residence" in March of this year. The funds appear to have gone to Bartow Fence Company Inc., which is based in Georgia.

The campaign expenditure is legal due to FEC rules allowing candidates greater ability to spend campaign cash on personal protection, but spending more than $65,000 on her home fence stands out in a district where $54,634 was the median household income for a whole year in 2020.