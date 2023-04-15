Prison for Capitol Hill rioter who took riot shield from cops and used it against them

Patrick McCaughey III, was sentenced to 7 years imprisonment Friday for using a stolen riot shield to crush a police officer. Its the second-longest sentence so far handed down to the Trump supporters who sacked congressional offices on Jan 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden sentenced McCaughey to seven years and six months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. The judge described McCaughey, 25, as a "poster child of all that was dangerous and appalling about" the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

"Your actions are some of the most egregious crimes that were committed on that dark day," the judge told McCaughey.