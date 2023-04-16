"Confederate History Month" gives a Florida public school teacher an excuse to honor the losers

A public school teacher in Naples, Florida, shared pro-Confederate propaganda with their students because of the glorious losers. In addition to praise for secessionist trash, the school teacher rebranded the Civil War as "The War to Prevent Southern Independence." Local parents were outraged, and the school district is, of course, investigating.

April is Florida's "Confederate History Month."

NBC-2:

A teacher at a Collier County school is facing backlash from parents after they showed a video celebrating "Confederate History Month" to the entire school.

The video aired as part of the morning announcements on Tuesday at Manatee Middle School, according to a district spokesperson.

"If you didn't know, April is an officially celebrated month here in the State of Florida named Confederate History Month," the teacher said in the video.

The school district wouldn't identify who the teacher is but said they are investigating.

"Every year our state celebrates and memorializes that valiant, brave fight and the countless sacrifices by our men and women during that known as the Civil War," said the teacher in the video.

The teacher bills the video as a look into the state's recognition of Confederate History Month.