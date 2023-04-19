Man escapes prison by impersonating his cellmate, who was to be released

A 26-year-old man in Cowlitz County, Washington escaped from prison on Monday by impersonating his cellmate, who was supposed to be released that day. It helped that his cellmate was sound asleep when an official announced that he was free to go. It also helped that the two cellmates looked alike. The sly gentleman, Brian Roman, waltzed out of his cell, collected his cellmate's personal belongings, and forged his cellmate's name on release forms before fleeing. It wasn't until the snoozing cellmate finally woke up and asked when the hell he was getting released that prison officials realized what had happened.

As of Wednesday, Roman is still missing, free as a bird — or escaped jailbird, as it were.

From Newsweek: