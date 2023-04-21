Relive disappointment with this list of delayed games

The game industry moves fast nowadays, paradoxically at odds with how long development cycles have become. It can be hard to keep up with what's delayed, what's cancelled, and what's stuck in eternal development hell (looking at you, Bloodlines 2), but luckily GameSpot has provided a handy list of every major AAA game delayed right now to once again give you that feeling of crushing disappointment. For real, though, it's good to have a reference like this – I'd completely forgotten that the Sands of Time remake was even a thing before rediscovering it on this list. It makes both my head and my wallet hurt, but it's good to plan around major releases to make sure I'll be able to see the sun in between them!