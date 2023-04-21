Video of magnificent and rare black wolf in the Minnesota wild

The University of Minnesota's Voyageurs Wolf Project released this trailcam video of a gorgeous black wolf wandering in the woods of northern Minnesota's Voyageurs National Park. The International Wolf Center estimates that in that region, fewer than 2 percent of wolves are black. (They are much more common in other regions in the US, like Yellowstone National Park.)

"This wolf was a lone wolf just passing through our area," the researchers state. "None of the ~19 packs we are currently studying have black pack members in them."