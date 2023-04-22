"Question Mark, Ohio" is an immersive, interactive serial story

The first post of "Question Mark, Ohio" on Instagram

Question Mark, Ohio, was created by Joe Meno and Dan Sinker and debuted this week. It's already pretty damn amazing. The story follows a young woman searching for answers in a town where things keep disappearing, and it's currently being shared "live" on Instagram.

I am a huge fan of great stories born on and intended for the web, and I'm excited to see where this lands. There is a compelling use case for AI in the images included, and everything feels mysterious and dark in the best way possible. You can follow this story in real-time at instagram.com/violetinquestion/