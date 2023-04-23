Check out this tremendous samurai stop-motion film

It's nice to see stop-motion animation getting the respect it deserves in modernity. As computer-generated animation began to skyrocket in popularity, other "outdated" forms of the medium started to fall by the wayside. And while stop-motion was never the dominant force in the world of animation, it was always a respected format that demanded intense attention to detail and the patience of a saint.

Thankfully, we're finally in the middle of a wonderful renaissance for stop-motion animation. Outside of the stellar work that Laika Studios is behind(Kubo and the Two Strings, The Boxtrolls, and Coraline), longtime stop-motion veteran Henry Selick recently worked on a new film for Netflix titled Wendell & Wild. Plus, 2021 saw the release of Phil Tippet's highly acclaimed Mad God, an adult-oriented stop-motion film. Following the trend of stop-motion films aimed at adults, you can check out the short film linked above called HIDARI, which presents a beautifully realized samurai battle. Also, you can take a look at the behind-the-scenes process of making the film below.