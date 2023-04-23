Elon Musk slaps free Twitter Blue checks on critics, whether they want it or not

Elon Musk's new verification scheme for Twitter – in short, 'fork over the money or lose your checkmark' – has met with some backlash, with such notable figures as writer Stephen King, legendary basketball player LeBron James and world's greatest shitposter Dril speaking out against it and in some cases encouraging normal users to block the poor rubes lining the world's richest man's pockets apparently for little more than bragging rights. Musk, ever the eloquent, rational, and not-childish-at-all guy that he is, has responded by simply forcing his critics to bear the Mark of the Bird whether they want to or not.

My Twitter account says I've subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven't.

My Twitter account says I've given a phone number. I haven't. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2023

Dril has taken it in stride, using his new position of perceived power to sarcastically lay into Musk and his cronies. He's managed to dodge the blue checkmark a few times by changing his name, only to have someone at Twitter manually reassign it to him every time.

now that i have the baneful blue mark, I undertand the pain ive wrought. i was wrong to torment dog coin guys. im jealous of their million's — slave to Woke (@dril) April 22, 2023

But in all honesty, Bette Midler says it best:

Yes, Elon gave me back my blue check but I didn't pay for it. Does that make me a good guy or a bad guy? I'm so confused. So far only 400 people have signed on to get their checks back. Guess #Twitter's going thru an "unscheduled disassembly", too. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 23, 2023

Surely, there's no better endorsement of your service than 'I force it on my enemies so they'll be stigmatized.'