Elon Musk slaps free Twitter Blue checks on critics, whether they want it or not

Elon Musk's new verification scheme for Twitter – in short, 'fork over the money or lose your checkmark' – has met with some backlash, with such notable figures as writer Stephen King, legendary basketball player LeBron James and world's greatest shitposter Dril speaking out against it and in some cases encouraging normal users to block the poor rubes lining the world's richest man's pockets apparently for little more than bragging rights. Musk, ever the eloquent, rational, and not-childish-at-all guy that he is, has responded by simply forcing his critics to bear the Mark of the Bird whether they want to or not.
Dril has taken it in stride, using his new position of perceived power to sarcastically lay into Musk and his cronies. He's managed to dodge the blue checkmark a few times by changing his name, only to have someone at Twitter manually reassign it to him every time.
But in all honesty, Bette Midler says it best:
Surely, there's no better endorsement of your service than 'I force it on my enemies so they'll be stigmatized.'