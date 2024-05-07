Tweet and delete: Donald Trump Xitted on the judge, then remembered the threat of jail

For Donald Trump, rage-tweeting is a natural, involuntary reflex like blinking or taking a breath. So of course, after Judge Juan Merchan warned the criminally charged defendant that one more uncontrolled burst would send him to jail, Trump uncontrollably burst, Xitting on the judge before heading to court this morning.

"I have just recently been told who the witness is today," Trump wrote, referring to Stormy Daniels, who is expected to testify in court today. "This is unprecedented, no time for lawyers to prepare. No Judge has ever run a trial in such a biased and partisan way."

Trump then, once again, tore off his gag to attack full throttle: "He is CROOKED & HIGHLY CONFLICTED, even taking away my First Amendment Rights. Now he's threatening me with JAIL, & THEY HAVE NO CASE – This according to virtually all Legal Scholars & Experts! Why isn't the Fake News Media reporting this Conflict?" (See post below, reposted by Ron Filipkowski.)

Realizing what he had done, Trump immediately backpedaled, quickly erasing his post. And his tweet and delete could only mean one thing — that the threat of jail time actually penetrated, at least for the time being.