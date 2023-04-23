What it was like buying a computer in 1995

In this footage, a personal computer is purchased in 1995. Filmmaker David Hoffman writes:

The first thing I want to tell viewers is that these are 1995 outtakes from a film that I was making on behalf of an incredible startup back then called General Magic. That's why you will see the soundman and his boom microphone and some pretty sloppy zooming. Normally I would cut all that out because it is the cameraman focusing his lens, but I left it all in for historical context.

Wonderful journalistic instinct from Hoffman. Be sure to read the rest of his notes at Youtube. I bought my own first PC in 1996 after abandoning the Amiga and I recall being quite conscious of the PC having "won" whatever there was to win and there being no real point looking at anything else. In the UK, at least, the Mac had an expensive scent of death about it in the mid-1990s and even though I preferred them I wouldn't have dreamed of buying one.