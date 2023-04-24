Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the first Marvel movie to drop an F-Bomb

Guardians of the Galaxy has built a legacy by pairing its comedic cast of surprisingly layered characters with stunning action set pieces that beautifully sync to classic songs. So it seems fitting to start an article about the franchise's potential final entry with a song lyric. "Oh, the times they are a changing."

After Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has been on something of an experimental streak. At the beginning of phase four, Marvel tried their hand at producing a weighty century-spanning drama with The Eternals and was met with a lukewarm reception. Undaunted by its first true critical misfire, Marvel decided to remain experimental by weaving their complex continuity across a litany of television series that were advertised to play heavily into the movies. And while the quality of the shows was generally hit or miss, the fatigue they inspired among die-hard fans and casuals alike is evident in the underwhelming box-office results of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Continuing in the trend of breaking new ground with their current phases, Marvel is going to feature the first f-bomb in the studio's history with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.