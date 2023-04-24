The Eye, Like a Strange Balloon, Mounts toward Infinity is the name of this stunning drawing by artist Odilon Redon, a Symbolist artist who lived from 1840-1916. This surreal drawing is one of my favorite's of his due to its gloomy mood and striking imagery. It feels like a snapshot from another universe, one where it's commonplace for giant floating eyeballs to carry severed heads across the beach. I need to find a print of this fantastic drawing to put up on my wall.

"This is one of six lithographs Redon produced in 1882 ⁠in response to the works of Edgar Allan Poe⁠.⁠"