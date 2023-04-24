The secret Christian message in Prince's 'Darling Nikki' that can only be heard by reversing it

Prince's 1984 album Purple Rain made him a superstar, and among its many hits, there's the controversial track, "Darling Nikki." The song's explicit lyrics about sex stirred quite a controversy, prompting Tipper Gore to start the Parents Music Resource Center, which led to those Parental Advisory stickers on albums. But there's a twist: the song has a hidden message that's actually Christian, about the apocalypse, and you can only hear it when played backward.

"Hello, how are you? I'm fine. 'cause I know

That the Lord is coming soon, coming, coming soon.