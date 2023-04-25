Elementary school teacher in Texas under fire for teaching students their Constitutional rights

A third-grade teacher named Sophia DeLoretto-Chudy at Becker Elementary School in Austin, TX says she is under fire for teaching kids that they are afforded rights under the U.S. Constitution.

In a TikTok video, DeLoretto-Chudy said, "OK, so today I got pulled into a 'check-in meeting' with my administrator at school and she had this lovely list of concerns that she wanted to bring to my attention."

She points to a document that's in the background.

"But my favorite amongst them is," she says "'We've noticed an intentional attempt at teaching your students about their legal and constitutional rights.' That's the concern. Why are you concerned? Why is that a concern? Why does that concern you?"

I've reached out to the school for a comment.