This rustic cabin in Washington stands alone on a mountain at 7,000 feet. In the video, the cabin is dubbed as "the most isolated house on earth". If you have a fear of heights, then this cabin may not be high on your list of dream vacation spots. If you can get past the fact that the cabin looks as if a little wind might send it tumbling through the sky, Wizard of Oz style, I'm sure that staying here would make for the vacation of a lifetime.

This mighty little cabin sits atop Three Fingers Mountain in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. This beauty was built in the 1930's and "took about three years from start to finish and started with dynamite. They had to blast 15 feet off the top of the peak to create a flat area suitable for construction. The materials were transported via animal packs as far as possible and from there (the last 600 feet) they had to use a special system of ropes and ladders to get them to the site". There's no taking a quick trip to the grocery store or running out to the post office if you're staying here. For an introvert like myself, though, this place looks like a dream come true!