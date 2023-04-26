Workers must wear genital-matching clothes or face termination, says Texas AG commissioner

The Texas Department of Agriculture announced two new dress codes for its employees — one for those born with a penis and the other for those born with a vagina.

The "Dress code and grooming policy," according to the bizarre memorandum sent out Friday by the department's genital-obsessed commissioner Sid Miller, states that "Employees are expected to comply with this dress code in a manner consistent with their biological gender."

So, for instance, if a penis owner puts on something, say, even a necklace, that the DoA style police deem "feminine," they will be "subject to corrective action" and "asked to leave the premises to change their clothing." Same goes for vagina owners, who, theoretically, could be banished from the premises if caught wearing a pair of pants that the anti-freedoms commission deem "masculine."

If putting the wrong shaped material on said body configurations happens more than once, the transgressors face repercussions, "including termination." Miller sounds about as obscene as they come.

From The Texas Tribune:

The two-page policy applies to all employees for the agency that Miller leads, the Texas Department of Agriculture, as well as interns and contract employees. … Brian Klosterboer, an attorney with the ACLU of Texas, said this dress code provision violates Title VII — which bans employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity — as well as the First Amendment's right to free expression and the Equal Protection Clause. "State agencies should be focused on doing their jobs and not discriminating against their own employees and trying to make political statements through their agency regulations," he said. "There is no important governmental interest that this can meet." The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the policy.

You can read the Miller's transphobic, anti-freedoms memorandum here.