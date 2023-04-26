Making great game terrain from garbage found on the street

I've done a number of videos over the years about people making game terrain out of trash — usually kitchen trash (plastic containers, coffee stirring sticks, cereal cardboard, and the like). But this is next level.

On Scratch Bashing, they went outside after the snow melted and collected all of the car parts and other junk that had been plowed to the side of the street with the snow. Using all of this stuff, they made a pretty cool piece of terrain suitable for Necromunda or other dark future tabletop gaming. Some great hobby tips in here, too!