Described as "the meowst sassy, all-knowing system powered by OpenAI," CatGPT is a fun feline-filled ChatGPT alternative. It currently offers two settings, GPT-Meow and GPT-Furr. GPT-Meow simply offers meows and cat gifs as responses. GPT-Furr requires logging in but is more robust. It offers real AI responses along with those cat gifs. In the future, SMS texting with CatGPT will be available.

Meow. A screenshot of CatGPT in action