Michelle Obama joins Bruce Springsteen for 'Glory Days' in Barcelona

Bruce Springsteen was joined by former first lady Michelle Obama on stage in Barcelona Friday night, where she sang and played tambourine during "Glory Days," alongside Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa, and actress Kate Capshaw.

Springsteen and Obamas' relationship extends back to 2008, when Barack Obama first ran for president. Springsteen played several of Obama's early campaign rallies and inauguration, and hit the road for him again during his 2012 reelection campaign. He even wrote Obama's campaign theme song. Later, near the end of his presidency, President Obama awarded Springsteen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.