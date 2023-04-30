The Testut-Latarjet Museum in Lyon, France is a must-see for lovers of the weird and the macabre. The museum contains display shelves full of chilling oddities and bizarre experiments. The pictures make it look like the basement of a mad scientist's lab (which is part of the intrigue for me).

Atlas Obscura explains:

"After starting the museum in the mid-1800's it continued to grow pulling together reconstructed bones, exploded preserved organs, fetuses in jars, and even expanded to contain dinosaur bones, mummies, and a whole section devoted to crime."

Although only part of the collection is available to the public, I'd be excited to see anything from this fascinating museum. See the Atlas Obscura page for directions on how to get there.