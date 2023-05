One of most popular die cast vehicles ever was the coronation coach of Queen Elizabeth II from 1953. It sold over a million units and gave UK toymaker Lesney (and Matchbox) a big boost!

In honor of Kind Charles III's upcoming coronation, Mattel has now released, under their Matchbox brand, a new version of the coach. This one has horses and riders as well as king and queen figures inside. Will it be as popular..?