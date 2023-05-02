Curry recipe descends into chaos as YouTuber HowToBasic strikes again

YouTuber HowToBasic has been making waves on the Internet for more than a decade now with his simple, easy-to-follow videos explaining everything from cooking to simple household chores. The catch? Around the halfway point, everything descends into chaotic madness, usually revolving around a truly insane quantity of eggs. Just take his most recent video, all about delicious katsu curry… until it isn't.

The rest of his videos are worth checking out if you like simple slapstick comedy… or you want to prank a loved one. Both are equally valid!