Teaser trailer for Gran Turismo, a movie based on a game based on a motorsport based on a type of car

Playstation-exclusive racing game series Gran Turismo has always occupied sort of a weird niche – it's like the game you get as part of a bundle with the new PlayStation and then play for a week while you're waiting for the games you actually want. Still, some executive at Sony has ordered a movie adaptation, which brings us to this teaser trailer:

High speed brings higher stakes. 🚥 #GranTurismoMovie is the exhilarating true story of Jann Mardenborough, a gamer who became a real-life racecar driver. Exclusively in theaters August. TRAILER TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/2dI93BJM6N — Gran Turismo (@granturismo) May 1, 2023

It seems to be a movie about Gran Turismo rather than a movie trying to adapt the story of the games -not that there is really a story in the games. It's the right move to make, and sort of the only one, since I'm sure no sane audience would want to watch licensed cars drive in a circle for an hour. Whether or not it'll shake off the curse of video game adaptations, though, is a different question entirely.