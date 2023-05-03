Even though potential hazards lie ahead, this woman is intent on watching TikTok as she hikes along a rocky trail. Conspiracy theorists speculate that the woman in The Expected One – painted in the 1860s by Ferdinand George Waldmüller is holding a prayer hymnal, but we reject such hogwash.
Woman in 150-year-old painting using an iPhone
