Wisconsin Republicans want 14-year olds to serve alcohol. They can already drink it, after all.

Today I learned that in Wisconsin, minors of any age can drink in bars and restaurants with two stipulations: 1) that they're with "parents, guardians or spouses of legal drinking age," and 2) that it's cool with the establishment's licensee. Now, Republican state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would permit 14-year-olds and older to serve alcohol to seated customers (but not at the bar). Currently, only those aged 18 and above can.

If passed, Wisconsin would have the lowest age limit for workers allowed to serve alcohol. It's far from a done deal, as the bill must first pass the Republican-led Senate and Assembly, and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to become law. But still, yikes.

AP:

The current age limit on serving alcohol "causes workforce issues due to an establishment's underage employees only being able to do part of their job," the bill sponsors Sen. Rob Stafsholt, of New Richmond, and Rep. Chanz Green, of Grandview, said in a memo circulated Monday seeking cosponsors. They said their idea "creates a simple solution" to the state's workforce shortage problems in the food and beverage industry. The bill requires the licensed operator of the bar or restaurant be on the premises and supervising.

