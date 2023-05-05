Trailer for "Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd"

Not really sure what to make of this trailer for a new Syd Barrett documentary.

Piecing together his comet-like rise to pop stardom, his creative and destructive impulses, breakdown, exit from the band and subsequent life alone, this feature length documentary is set against the social context of the explosive sixties.



Directed by Storm Thorgerson (Hipgnosis) and award-winning director Roddy Bogawa, it features new interviews with Syd's friends, lovers, family and band mates Roger Waters, David Gilmour, and Nick Mason.

The film opens on May 15th at Everyman Cinemas in the UK. No word yet on wider distribution.