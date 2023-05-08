Studio Ghibli Fest is in full swing. Catch a screening of Ponyo this week!

Studio Ghibli Fest is in full swing. This week (May 7, 8, and 10) movie theaters across the United States will be showing Ponyo, and helping to celebrate the film's 15th anniversary. And here's the schedule for the film showings between now and November:
May 7, 8, and 10: Ponyo
June 11, 12, and 14: Kiki's Delivery Service
July 9 and 11: Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
July 10 and12: Castle in the Sky
August 5-9: Princess Mononoke
August 20 and 22: Porco Rosso
August 21 and 23: The Wind Rises (10th anniversary)
Sept 23-27: Howl's Moving Castle
Oct 28-Nov 1: Spirited Away
The festival website explains:
Each film will have an exclusive selection from the documentary series 10 Years With Hayao Miyazaki so you can step behind the scenes with the animation master.
For more information, to find a theater near you, and to buy tickets, check out the festival webpage.