4K restoration of Princess Mononoke hits IMAX next week (video)

I'm not saying I've been living in a hole for the past six months (it was New Jersey) but I had no idea that there was a 4K restoration of Princess Mononoke out there, running around and living its best life. Or the fact that it was coming to IMAX or, that said IMAX extravaganza would be hitting next week.

Getting me into a theatre takes a lot, but this is enough to do it.

Previously:

• Why Princess Mononoke only made $2.3m in the U.S.

• Studio Ghibli and Levi's release Princess Mononoke denim collection

• This student film is an amazing love letter to Hayao Miyazaki