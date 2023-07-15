Mystery Miyazaki film "How Do You Live?" will be his last

Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli film How Do You Live? opened in Japan on Friday. Miyazaki said that the movie will be his last.

The plot, while based on a novel, seems very much in keeping with the stories and themes Miyazaki has dealt with in the past. A boy, whose mother has died, is told by a heron that she is actually alive and living in a tower. When he enters the tower, he is transported to a new, magical world full of friends and enemies.

GKIDS has acquired the North American rights to the movie, and will be released in the US later this year under the name The Boy and the Heron.