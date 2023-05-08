Watch pothole grow in size, then grab car that tries to drive over it

What started off as a medium-sized pothole (sinkhole?) in the road grew to double its size after two cars plowed over it. In fact, the pothole had become so large and ugly that it spooked the third car that came along, which stopped in its tracks, waited for an oncoming car to pass, then wisely crossed into the other lane to go around it. The hungry pothole finally got lucky, however, when the next car paid no heed and tried to roll over it, only to have its tire drop into the dark abyss. After a moment, the befuddled driver and passenger got out to find out what the heck happened. (See video below, posted by Fifty Shades of Whey).

Pay attention while you're driving pic.twitter.com/49vSYURoRI — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) May 7, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: alan payne / shutterstock.com