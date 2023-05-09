FBI training video describes how to survive an active shooter: Run. Hide. Fight.

Rafael Contreras Rodríguez, posting on Twitter from Tāmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa, shared this FBI training video, entitled Run. Hide. Fight., along with this biting commentary on the pathetic state of the United States:

TW: Violence. If you ever need to travel to Purgeland, United Sates of Idiocracy, follow these instructions.

The video in question was originally posted on the FBI YouTube page in September, 2020. It's part of the FBI's "Active Shooter Safety Resources," which they describe:

These FBI training videos demonstrate the three tactics you can use to keep yourself and others safe during an active shooter attack—run, hide, and fight. Learning these principles now will prepare and empower you to put them into practice—and survive—should the unthinkable occur.

The FBI describes this particular video on its YouTube page:

In this FBI training video, customers at a bar are caught in an active shooter event. By employing the run, hide, and fight tactics, as well as knowing the basics of rendering first aid to others, they are prepared, empowered, and able to survive the attack.

Thoughts. Prayers. Run. Hide. Fight. How about doing something about the actual guns? If you want to get involved in the fight against gun violence, go to Moms Demand Action to learn about how to talk to your elected officials, and to join others at events across the country: