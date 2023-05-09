Mark Zuckerberg won a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament

Even though none of us know Mark Zuckerberg personally, doesn't it just feel like he's sort of off? Again, no "shade"- to use the modern parlance- intended, but there's something irrepressibly unsettling about Zuckerberg. The low-hanging fruit that people usually harvest for a quick gag is the plethora of strange and seemingly inhuman behaviors Zuckerberg exhibits every thirty seconds. However, mocking his peculiar and oddly robotic mannerisms is only one half of the equation. The other half relates to the multi-billion dollar company that Zuckerberg wields with the finesse of a toddler hopped up on Pop rocks and Coca-Cola.

But if Zuckerberg lacks finesse in protecting people's privacy, there's one area of life where the Meta founder is profoundly skilled, and it's in the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. In a story that would make a time traveler from 2010's head explode, Mark Zuckerberg just won gold and silver medals for his accomplishments in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament.